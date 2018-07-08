Rupee may remain stable

The rupee is expected to remain range-bound next week, as the central bank wants to keep the rupee stable at the current levels, dealers said.

The rupee traded in a narrow range of 121.54/121.56 against the dollar in the interbank market with normal demand from importers.

The local currency markets were stable despite the National Accountability Court's decision to sentence the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for 10 years jail in Awenfield case.

“The rupee seems to be on stable path. It is unlikely to break the range-bound movement,” a forex dealer said.

“The government seems to maintain the currency at the current levels before the general elections to be held this month."

The rupee started the week by trading at 125.30/125.50 against the dollar in the open market. The rupee closed at 124/124.50 for buying on Friday.

“The local currency markets remained calm. The court ruling related to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges did not add to the weaker sentiments in the forex market,” a dealer said.

The Accountability Court on Friday convicted and sentenced the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years jail term on corruption charges in Avenfield corruption reference in his absence.

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose to $16.385 billion during the week ended June 29 from $16.243 billion a week ago. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased $126 million to $9.788 billion on foreign inflows.