No more VIP culture

A few days back, a social activist was roughed up by a judge’s guards. His fault was that he didn’t give way to the protocol. While it is good that this matter was brought to the public sphere, the truth is that such instances happen on a regular basis. The police are ordered to hold the traffic until after the vehicle of a prominent personality has passed. No one cares about the ambulances stuck in traffic or people who have to be at their destinations on time. We have so many examples where patients have lost their lives after being stuck in traffic for hours.

That the suffering of common citizens is of no interest for politicians who are in mainstream political parties is appalling. Taxpayers’ money is being used to provide protocol to ministers and other government officers. This lavish expense is being incurred in a country where more than half of the population is living below the poverty line and doesn’t half access to basic facilities. A common man living in Pakistan deserves to be served with food , protection and shelter. If this is the future of Pakistan then the future is not in good hands.

Shaeran Rufus ( Karachi )