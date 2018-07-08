Cleanliness first

This refers to the letter ‘Parks and recreations’ (July 6) by Hashim Abro. It is good to note that there are a few people who do not wait for the things to happen and take the charge of bringing the change they want to see.

The fact that some citizens are arranging cleanliness campaigns in a park in Islamabad encourages others to follow suit. This should be an example for the people who want to see a green and clean Pakistan. All of us should take part in making our recreational spaces cleaner.

Khushbakht Maqsood ( Faisalabad )