Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cleanliness first

This refers to the letter ‘Parks and recreations’ (July 6) by Hashim Abro. It is good to note that there are a few people who do not wait for the things to happen and take the charge of bringing the change they want to see.

x
Advertisement

The fact that some citizens are arranging cleanliness campaigns in a park in Islamabad encourages others to follow suit. This should be an example for the people who want to see a green and clean Pakistan. All of us should take part in making our recreational spaces cleaner.

Khushbakht Maqsood ( Faisalabad )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar