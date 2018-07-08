Bumpy roads

The relevant authorities in Karachi must pay serious attention to the problem of broken roads. Almost all roads are filled with potholes, making it extremely difficult for commuters to have a smooth ride. These uneven roads are not only the primary cause of road accidents, they also cause a great deal of damage to the vehicles running on them. It is a well-established fact that citizens pay a huge amount of vehicle tax.

Hence, it is their fundamental right to have better roads for driving their vehicles on. It is hoped that the authorities will look into the matter and take prompt action to overcome this problem.

Mehak Aslam ( Karachi )