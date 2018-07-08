Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bumpy roads

The relevant authorities in Karachi must pay serious attention to the problem of broken roads. Almost all roads are filled with potholes, making it extremely difficult for commuters to have a smooth ride. These uneven roads are not only the primary cause of road accidents, they also cause a great deal of damage to the vehicles running on them. It is a well-established fact that citizens pay a huge amount of vehicle tax.

x
Advertisement

Hence, it is their fundamental right to have better roads for driving their vehicles on. It is hoped that the authorities will look into the matter and take prompt action to overcome this problem.

Mehak Aslam ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar