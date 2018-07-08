Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 70 quack centres across the province. Among the sealed centres, 28 were in Gujranwala, 15 in Kasur, 14 in Faisalabad and 12 in Sheikhupura. The PHC team visited 209 centres and found 61 quacks had left quackery and turned into other businesses.

x
Advertisement

For years, profiteers keep minting money from naive patients without thinking about how their actions are putting the lives of patients in danger. It is laudable that the authorities concerned are now actively dealing with those who are involved in such heinous crimes.

Shameem KB ( Turbat )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar