Sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 70 quack centres across the province. Among the sealed centres, 28 were in Gujranwala, 15 in Kasur, 14 in Faisalabad and 12 in Sheikhupura. The PHC team visited 209 centres and found 61 quacks had left quackery and turned into other businesses.

For years, profiteers keep minting money from naive patients without thinking about how their actions are putting the lives of patients in danger. It is laudable that the authorities concerned are now actively dealing with those who are involved in such heinous crimes.

Shameem KB ( Turbat )