Time to act

This refers to the letter ‘Out on the streets’ by Imran (July 07). The National Savings Organisation employees are on a countrywide strike since June 27, 2018. While their demands maybe genuine, the fact, however, is that this strike has inconvenienced a large number of people, especially the elderly who find it difficult to visit the office again and again to collect the profit.

Most of the account holders are senior citizens or widows whose daily expenses are covered through the monthly profits they receive on the savings in different national savings schemes offered by the organisation. The relevant authorities must resolve the issue of these employees at the earliest and reduce the suffering of the account holders whose sole source of income is the monthly profits they draw from these accounts.

Group Captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan ( Rawalpindi )