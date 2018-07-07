SC gives eight weeks to clear federal capital road

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday granted eight weeks to a security organisation for removing barricades from a federal capital road.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the appeal filed by Defence secretary against the order passed by Islamabad High Court (IHC), directing the organisation to clear roadblock. During the course of hearing, chief justice said that they have to maintain the rule of law adding that they have already passed orders for removing encroachments in cities across the country.

Director General, Counter Terrorism Faiz Hamid appeared before the court and submitted that they respect the court orders and believe in rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. The chief justice said that they too respect the state institutions but the courts are above all the institutions adding that the apex court cannot maintain different standards for an organisation and the general public.

General Faiz Hamid submitted that being a premier organisation they have faced many attacks to which the chief justice said that they know the importance of the security organisation adding that the apex court also respect the sacrifices made by the agency while defending the country.