Woman, son tortured

DASKA: Two accused tortured and injured a woman and her son over a petty issue in the area of Motra police on Friday. Nasreen and her son Ali Hussain were present at the home when accused Amanullah and Zeeman entered the house and injured them. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

SUICIDE BID: A jobless youth attempted suicide here on Friday. Faisal was jobless for three years and he used to quarrel with his family members over his job issue. On the day of the incident, he took poisonous pills and was shifted to the Civil Hospital when his condition deteriorated.