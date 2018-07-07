Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman, son tortured

DASKA: Two accused tortured and injured a woman and her son over a petty issue in the area of Motra police on Friday. Nasreen and her son Ali Hussain were present at the home when accused Amanullah and Zeeman entered the house and injured them. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

x
Advertisement

SUICIDE BID: A jobless youth attempted suicide here on Friday. Faisal was jobless for three years and he used to quarrel with his family members over his job issue. On the day of the incident, he took poisonous pills and was shifted to the Civil Hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar