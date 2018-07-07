Sat July 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Man robbed

DASKA: A man was deprived of cash and valuables in the area of Satra police on Friday. Three bandits intercepted Talha and snatched cash, a cell phone and his motorcycle.

FAKE CHEQUE: City police Friday registered a fake cheque case on Friday. Nawaz had given Rs 1,200,000 loan to Aftab and when he demanded it back he was given a cheque that bounced.

