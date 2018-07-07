Rape victim dies during botched abortion

TOBA TEK SINGH: A rape victim died during a botched abortion here on Friday.

Sultan of Chak 375/JB told Sadr police that accused Tanveer had raped his

niece. When she became pregnant, the accused called Nustrat Bibi and an unidentified man to conduct abortion of the girl at his outhouse.

During the botched abortion, the victim died. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Brick kiln workers block traffic over wages notification issue: Scores of brick kiln workers blocked traffic on different roads over delay in implementation on Punjab government notification of fixing their wages on Friday. The brick kiln workers took out a rally and reached at Shahbaz Chowk and raised slogans against the district administration over its failure in implementation on a notification of fixing Rs 1,110 for 1,000 bricks for them.

Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union central vice-president Muhammad Shabbir and other leaders said the labour department officials were supporting kiln owners and were delaying implementation on the notification.

They said the owners were paying just Rs 850 to kiln workers for 1,000 bricks.

They added some 40 percent children of the kiln workers were enrolled in schools but they were not provided uniforms, books and stipend despite promises of the government.

Bandits snatch Fesco van: Dacoits Friday snatched a Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) van from its employees at Pirmahal on Friday.

According to the police, the Fesco employees were moving in the vehicle to repair electricity lines at Chak 694/36 GB when some gunmen snatched the van

from them near Arrouti. The dacoits also deprived the employees of their cellphones.