Sat July 07, 2018
Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
July 7, 2018

Election debate on water and power on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The PML-N government has completed its five-year term. The party had claimed production of 11,000MW but loadshedding has not ended. Not a single dam was built during these five years. On the other hand, the PTI has promised construction of 350 dams. How many dams have they built? Sindh has run out of water. What did the PPP do to improve the situation? The three major parties of the country will have a comprehensive debate on these issues on Saturday (today) in a programme titled “Election Debate”. Khwaja Asif will represent the PML-N; Naveed Qammar the PPP and a leader from the PTI will represent the party. Senior journalist and analyst Hamid Mir will host the programme Election Debate on Geo TV at 11:05pm on Saturday (today).

