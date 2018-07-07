Maryam’s disqualification not to affect election: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday reacted to the conviction of Sharifs by saying that a convict person could not contest elections.

When asked about the

possibility of Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar taking part in elections after their conviction by the accountability court, the Election Commission spokesperson said that they could not contest elections under Article 63 of the Constitution.

He explained that in the light of the court judgement, directions would be given to the returning officers concerned.

He also said that ballot

papers for the constituency i.e. 127, from where Maryam was a candidate, would be printed anew with deletion of her name, and the poll process would proceed accordingly.