KP Healthcare Commission says 2,158 clinics, labs sealed so far

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission has sealed 2,158 clinics, laboratories and clinics of the quacks across the province as per the Supreme Court directives.

Commission’s Chief Executive Aazar Sardar said the commission in the light of Supreme Court directives had launched action against the quacks in the province.

He said that the commission had also imposed and collected fines of Rs70 million and deposited to the provincial exchequer. As per the data released by the commission, 1,742 laboratories, clinics and hospitals of quacks were sealed in the last six months.

The CEO said that these laboratories, clinics and hospitals have been run by unqualified paramedics, doctors and staff. Besides, he said the commission had also issued warning to 6,000 clinics, laboratories and private hospitals to meet the requirements or else to be sealed.

Aazar Sardar said action against quacks in the province would continue.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during his Peshawar visit, heading a three-member bench had ordered the KP Healthcare Commission to shut down clinics of all quacks.

The commission then called an emergency meeting under the presidentship of its Chief Executive Aazar Sardar, in which it decided to take action against the quacks in the province.

The meeting was attended by regional and senior inspectors of the commission. The commission’s head directed the inspectors to shut down all the quacks’ clinics even by use of force to meet the deadline given by the Supreme Court.

The chief executive said that no one would be spared in the operation against quacks as they would not be allowed to play with the lives of people.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice had told Aazar Sardar that it was his duty after the Supreme Court decision to take a strict action and shut down clinics of all the quacks in the province.