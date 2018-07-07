Sat July 07, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 7, 2018

Distinction

PESHAWAR: Malik Taimur Ali, a PhD scholar, has successfully defended his doctoral computer science thesis in a public defence at Iqra National University here on Friday.

He did his research on underwater wireless sensor networks under the supervision of Dr Sheraz Ahmed, said a press release.

