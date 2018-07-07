PML-N activists stage protest

PESHAWAR: The workers and supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took to the streets in the provincial metropolis to condemn and reject the accountability court’s verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law, Muhammad Safdar.

The party workers staged separate demonstrations in Khyber Bazaar, Saddar and outside the Peshawar Press Club. They were led by leaders of the party including

Sobia Khan, Arbab Khizr Hayat, Khadim Ali, Bahrulla and others.

The enraged protesters set Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) flags on fire and chanted slogans against Imran Khan. They critcised the accountability court verdict, which they said would be written in black words in the history of the country.

The speakers on the occasion said that continuous antagonism against Nawaz Sharif had added to the support of the masses to their beloved leader. They said that they would continue the series of protests across the province.

The protesters said that Nawaz Sharif was the leader who put the country on the road to development. They said that the conviction was a conspiracy to keep the PML-N out of the power. “But the conspirators would fail. And the PML-N will emerge victorious on July 25,” said one of the leaders.