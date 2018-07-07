Confusion about health minister’s portfolio

PESHAWAR: Dr Mohammad Daud Khan, a retired ophthalmologist, took oath on July 2 as provincial minister but there is still confusion even at the higher level whether he has been assigned the portfolio of health as officially communicated to the media or Akbar Jan Marwat would continue to work as health minister.

Dr Daud took oath as caretaker minister last Monday and an official statement issued by the government mentioned him as health minister. Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra had administered oath to Dr Daud at a ceremony at the Governor’s House, where caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Dost Mohammad Khan and other high-ranking government officials were also present.

When reached, a senior official at the Establishment Department said they had not issued any such statement in which Dr Daud was mentioned as health minister.

Some officials said Dr Daud or people close to him had themselves reported him as health minister a few days before he officially took oath as provincial caretaker minister.

A section of the media reported Dr Daud as health minister, causing embarrassment to the already appointed caretaker health minister, Akbar Jan Marwat.

When contacted, government officials told The News on condition of anonymity that Dr Daud has not been assigned any portfolio, adding he expected to be made health minister.The government should have clarified this ambiguity as until now, Akbar Jan Marwat has been working as health minister by attending official meetings and visiting hospitals.

The senior officials of the provincial Health Department are confused about the situation as Akbar Jan Marwat has been coming to the office meant for health minister. He is also issuing important directives as health minister.

On the other hand, Dr Daud was reported in an official communiqué as health minister.

Caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Dost Mohammad, facing who belongs to the southern Bannu district and has been accusations of appointing majority of the provincial ministers from the southern districts should remove this confusion.

Akbar Jan is the son of former provincial police chief, Dil Jan Khan and belongs to Lakki Marwat district. Dr Daud belongs to Miranshah in North Waziristan tribal district. He remained chief executive of the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and was the founding vice- chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU).

The government later refused him an extension unlike his successor, Dr Hafizullah who somehow managed to get extensions as vice-chancellor KMU.