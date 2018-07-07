NA-44: Independent contender to support PTI candidate

PESHAWAR: An independent candidate from NA-44, Khyber tribal district, Abdul Qayyum Afridi, Friday announced withdrawal of his candidature in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee Iqbal Afridi.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club. Iqbal Afridi and others were also present on the occasion.

Hailing from the Kalakhel village, which is predominantly inhabited by Adamkhel tribe, he claimed that the entire tribe would vote for PTI and Iqbal Afridi.

Iqbal Afridi expressed his gratitude to Qayyum for the confidence he reposed in him. He said that the PTI would emerge victorious in the next general elections and he would do his best for the well-being of the Afridis living in Kalakhel.