15,859 to appear in UET entry test

PESHAWAR: Around 15,859 candidates will appear in EATA Entry Test for the admission to different undergraduate engineering and non-engineering disciplines of University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, on July 8.

The test will be held simultaneously at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad (University of Haripur), Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan centres. In Peshawar the test will be held at Islamia Collegiate Ground.

The gates at various centers will open at 6:00am and will be closed at 8:00am while test will begin at 9:00am.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the test arena without the admit card, which has been issued online.

No mobile phone and vehicles are allowed in the test centers.

Similarly, use of camera, calculator and other electronic devices is strictly prohibited.

If any candidate is found with mobile phone or other electronic devices, he/she will be expelled from the test arena.