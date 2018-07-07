CSOs ask people to plant massively during monsoon season

PESHAWAR: Various civil society organisations have called upon the general public to participate in a big way in massive monsoon plantation in Peshawar and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release, issued by the National Heritage Council, Institute of Architects of Pakistan, Sarhad Conservation Network, Caravan and Maureen Lines Foundation said the extreme heat wave in June had amply demonstrated that climate change and global warming has a direct impact on the weather patterns; thereby increase in intensity and duration of heat and cold waves globally.

The communication said Pakistan was considered one of the most vulnerable among other countries as most affected according to Long-Term Climate Risk Index (LTCRI).

“The Climate Risk Index may serve as a red flag for an already existing vulnerability that may further increase in regions, where extreme events will become more frequent or more severe due to climate change,” reveals the report.

Pakistan is ranked on 7th position, with a death toll of 523.1 lives per year i.e. 10,462 lives lost in 20 years and economic losses worth US $ 3.8 billion - equivalent to 0.605 per cent of the GDP in the 20 year period. During this time, Pakistan had suffered from 141 extreme weather events - cyclones, storms, floods, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and heat waves, etc. In last year’s long-term index (1996 to 2015 average), Pakistan held the 7th position.

All major cities of the country have undergone massive deforestation after the felling of precious trees. These being an integral part of the ecosystem that maintains cool weather, cut noise and air pollution and nurtures biodiversity; sustaining the life and health of its population. Therefore, we need to act in the face of clear and present danger.

The Peshawar Bus Rabid Transit tough a positive project was implemented without planning, therefore, it has become an ecological disaster. As a result, defacing Peshawar’s natural and built heritage was criminal negligence, while destroying hundreds of old green trees shall take decades to grow again.

To mitigate irreversible damage to ecology, the director general of the Peshawar Development Authority has urged upon the general public to help rehabilitate the green belts and trees along the BRT route and promised to play its part in a private-public partnership.

During a meeting with PDA DG, representatives of various CSOs pledged support in contributing in a big way in massive monsoon plantation drive in Peshawar district with plantation of indigenous and environmental friendly trees along the BRT route and other parts

The CSOs have urged the general public, colleges, schools, universities, mosques and madrassas, community members and all sections of society to come together and participate to make this drive a success.

The CSOs offered online help for this purpose with following contacts for information and consultation on the monsoon plantation drive:

