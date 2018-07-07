Sat July 07, 2018
July 7, 2018

Bodies of three Pakistanis killed in S Africa reach home

LAHORE: The bodies of three men, who mysteriously died in South Africa, arrived in Pakistan on Friday morning, Geo News reported.

The deceased, who include two brothers, Riaz and Asif and their cousin, Bilal, had been living in South Africa for the past six years, had been killed on July 2. All three were residents of Mananwala in Sheikhupura district.

According to deceased's relatives, the three men had first been killed and then their bodies were burned.

Last year, Ali Taj Khan, a Pakistani-American was killed in California after being found bloodied and unconscious near his apartment.

The 39-year-old was returning home from a birthday party in downtown Sacramento, California. However, at 2:15am, medical personnel had found him with multiple head and neck injuries, according to a police report.

