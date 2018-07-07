Special Branch asked to enhance coordination with field teams

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam directed all officers of Special Branch in all districts to increase their coordination with field teams so that all criminals and anti-social elements could be punished.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the working of Special Branch at Central Police Office here on Friday, he stressed ensuring meetings with all DPOs on monthly basis.

The IG said that law and order situation was facing new challenges during the election season and all officers of the Special Branch should do their duty with enthusiasm, passion and hard work so that all efforts by anti-social elements to sabotage the peaceful environment could be countered immediately.

Additional IG Special Branch Muhammad Farooq Mazhar briefed the IG Punjab regarding the branch working.

Dr Kaleem Imam ordered for launching new operations to eradicate crimes and anti-social activities.

He said that Special Branch should play the role of surveillance and report on the implementation of the code of conduct during election days, so that free and transparent elections could be ensured in the province. He also ordered for using information technology, following the principles of community policing to reduce crime rate in the province.