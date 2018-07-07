Guide launched on 2018 elections

PESHAWAR: An Election Guide was launched on Friday containing information on the process of conducting Pakistan’s 2018 general elections.

The Democracy Reporting International (DRI), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched the guide titled “All You Need to Know for Pakistan’s 2018 General Elections.”

The civil society representatives, election candidates and media persons participated in the launching ceremony.

The launching ceremony was held with a view to promoting stakeholder awareness about the electoral framework in Pakistan, and to facilitate domestic and international observers, as well as the media and civil society by providing access to the Elections Guide.

The Election Guide also contains information on the electoral reform process underway since 2014.

“Readers are provided with an up-to-date and comprehensive summary of the electoral framework in Pakistan in one document, as well as information on international standards and sources of further information,” said Javed Ahmad Malik, DRI country representative, while giving an overview of the Election Guide contents and objectives.

He said that the guide was designed for the media, civil society, citizens and other actors engaged in the electoral process.

The DRI country representative said the guide had been structured in an easy manner and consisted of three main topics including overview, Pakistan’s legal and regulatory framework and international standards.

He said one chapter in the guide was for the media guidance in the election process.

Shafaq Kiyani of DRI said that the Elections Guide, in both English and Urdu, was supplemented with a mobile application Elections Guide 2018 along with a website www.electionsguide.com.pk for easy access.