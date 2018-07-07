Avenfield reference verdict: Safdar urges constituents to vote for his brother

MANSEHRA: Mohammad Safdar, the son-in-law of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Friday urged his constituents to vote for his brother after the verdict of the accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

“The verdict is a conspiracy against the Sharif family. We don’t accept it. We will move the court of people for justice,” he told a gathering in Darband area of district.

He said that Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power and worked for the prosperity of the country. He said that Nawaz Sharif was being punished for serving the country. “I say goodbye to the people of Darband for one year. I am going to present myself to authorities in the wake of the verdict by the accountability court, but you should vote for my brother,” said Safdar.

He said they would have been declared innocent had the verdict been written by the judge. “The party workers and people would accomplish the mission launched by Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

He added that as he was disqualified for holding any public office so his elder brother Mohammad Sajjad would contest the election from NA-14. “If you vote for my brother, you will be voting for me and for the mission launched by Nawaz Sharif for the supremacy of vote and judiciary,” said Safdar.

Safdar, who had earlier planned to surrender to the NAB authorities at its central office in Mansehra city, later changed his mind and decided to do so in Lahore or

Islamabad.