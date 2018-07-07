Sat July 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Dispute over loud music playing claims 3 lives

JAMRUD: A dispute over playing of loud music left three people dead and another three critically injured here in Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Friday, local sources said.

The sources said the altercation started between members of two families, who were related, over high pitched music. That led one group to disconnect electric supply to the listeners. The ensuing trouble escalated into an exchange of fire between the two groups of the extended family. Muhammad Khan and Imdad were killed from each group.

A third person lost his life because of a heart attack that he suffered due to shock upon seeing two his family members lying dead on the ground. Three others who sustained injuries were hospitalised where their condition was described as ‘critical’ by the hospital authorities.

