Sat July 07, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 7, 2018

Food Authority to inspect eatables at Shandur festival

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has been assigned the task to monitor eatables in upcoming three-day Shandur festival.

A press release said the authority has deputed a six-member team including two assistant directors and four food safety officers who would be deployed at various spots in Chitral during the festival. The team would depart on Saturday morning for the said venue and remain camped till the end of the event. The team would also be carrying a special mobile lab unit to test foods to be served in the festival.

Meanwhile, the authority sealed five outlets including a kebab restaurant in Peshawar on Friday. The authority carried out an operation at Landy Sarhak area of Peshawar, sealing five outlets including Said Muhammad Kabab House.

