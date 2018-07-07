Distinction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Malik Taimur Ali, a PhD scholar, has successfully defended his doctoral computer science thesis in a public defence at Iqra National University here on Friday.
He did his research on underwater wireless sensor networks under the supervision of Dr Sheraz Ahmed, said a press release.
