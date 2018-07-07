Turkish court hands jail terms to six journalists

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Friday handed out heavy jail sentences to six journalists from the now-shut down Zaman newspaper which backed US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen blamed for the failed 2016 coup.

Eleven suspects, four of them in detention -- appeared before an Istanbul court in the final hearing of the case involving the Zaman newspaper shut down by the authorities in 2016 over links to the Gulen group. The court convicted six suspects on the charge of membership of an armed terror group and acquitted five others of all charges, the private DHA news agency reported.

Journalists Mumtazer Turkone and Mustafa Unal were sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and the judge ordered them to remain in jail.

Sahin Alpay and Ali Bulac were sentenced to eight years and nine months in jail on the same charge but they were allowed conditional release, DHA said. The court handed jail terms of eight years and nine months for Ahmet Turan Alkan and nine years for Ibrahim Karayegen. But both were also ordered to be freed under judicial control which means they are unable to leave the country and must report to police. Five other journalists and former columnists were acquitted of all charges.