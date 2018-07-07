Spanish bull running kicks off in shadow of sex assault

PAMPLONA: Pamplona´s famed San Fermin bull-running festival, one of Spain´s best-loved traditions, got off to a typically raucous start Friday, although a sexual abuse case from a previous edition is still casting a long shadow.

The week-long event kicked off with the midday firing of the traditional chupinazo firework rocket on the city hall balcony as revellers descended on the city in the northern Navarra region for an event dating back more than 700 years.

But the run-up to this year´s event has been overshadowed by reminders of the gang rape of a woman during the 2016 edition. Sexual assaults also marred previous contests.

In the central Plaza del Castillo square, town hall publicity material bore the slogan "Pamplona, a city free of sexist assaults" and city officials have launched a mobile phone app for women to use if they believe they are in danger.

Municipal employees and members of feminist associations handed out red badges shaped like hands to participants, to raise awareness of sexual violence. "We shall let nothing pass (in terms of unacceptable behaviour)," insisted Merche Labari, a 56-year-old housewife of 56 wearing one of the hand badges.

"It is for us, Pamplona, to say ´no, enough is enough,´ through propaganda, fines, whatever it takes." This year´s campaign comes in response above all to the incident that sparked national outrage two years ago when five men calling themselves "The Pack" filmed themselves having sex with an 18-year-old woman.

Thousands of Spaniards protested in April after a court sentenced them for "sexual abuse" rather than the more serious offence of "sexual assault", a category that includes rape. A decision to free the assailants on bail pending an appeal just prior to the start of the festival, meaning they could in theory return this year, was widely condemned.