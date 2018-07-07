7,000 election banners of unapproved size removed

Rawalpindi : The local management has removed over 7,000 unapproved size banners, panaflexes, posters, billboards and pictures of candidates from different constituencies of Rawalpindi city and cantonment board localities. The authorities are taking action in accordance with the law on violation of Code of Conduct (CoD) issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for upcoming general election 2018.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that they were continuously removing unapproved size banners, panaflexes, posters, billboards and pictures of candidates from different constituencies of city without any discrimination. “We have removed over 7,000 unapproved size banners, panaflexes, posters, billboards and pictures of candidates from different constituencies,” he claimed. He said that action will continue till election day.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Umer Jehangir, the administration is removing unapproved size banners, panaflexes, posters, billboards and pictures displayed by political parties and election candidates.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a CoD to set the size of portraits at 2×3, banners at 3×9 feet, posters 18×23 inches and handbills should not be larger than 6×9 inches. There is also a ban on the use of panaflex banners and posters as well as wall chalking.

The reliable sources from different political parties said that majority of candidates are not happy with this crackdown. The candidates are making big panaflexes, banners and posters only to show that they have a strong position, the sources said. The sources also said that some of candidates tried to stop this crackdown against them but in vain.

The administration has warned the candidates that a report of the violations will be sent to the ECP. The operation will be conducted on daily basis till the completion of the general election and no relaxation will be given to anyone.

According to District Election Commissioner, Rawalpindi Saleem Akhtar, the CoD was issued for general election 2018 and now the authorities concerned are taking action in accordance with the law. Banners, posters and billboards of different political parties and candidates which were displayed in violation of the CoD are being removed, he added.