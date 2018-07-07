Interim govt working in its legal mandate

Rawalpindi : Interim Punjab Minister for Information, Culture, Forests and Fisheries Ahmed Waqas Riaz has said that the Interim Government is working effectively in its legal mandate and every possible effort is being made to provide relief to the people and government system is being run uninterrupted, says a press release.

He said tree plantation drives and fisheries should be promoted through the use of social media and publicity material should be made professionally to attract public attention and win media coverage.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of departments of Culture, Forests and Fisheries at the Punjab House, Islamabad. Senior officers of the concerned departments were present on the occasion. Interim provincial minister said the plantation of fruit trees should be encouraged in tree plantation campaign and effective system should be evolved to look after the samplings. He said the colourful culture of Punjab has a distinguished place in the whole country and Arts Councils are functioning to promote this culture in an innovative manner.

He said Rawalpindi Arts Council has played leading and praise worthy role in the promotion of Art and Culture in the Potohar Region which has not only promoted the local culture but artists have get also financial stability. He said revolutionary measures should be taken to promote fish keeping in the rural areas and rural population should be encouraged to raise fish in village ponds.