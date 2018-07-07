Decision gives new impetus to election campaign in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The verdict of the accountability court sentencing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to prison for 10 and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for seven years, further lowered already going down morale of the PML-N workers.

The PML-N workers were in protest mood while activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were seen dancing and raising slogans in front of election offices and camps.

With less than three weeks left to the polling day, the election campaign in two constituencies of Rawalpindi was yet to gain full momentum, mainly due to absence of central leadership of political parties and hot weather but at the same time the Friday’s decision is set to give new direction to the campaign.

The PML-N workers and their candidates, now are very well aware of the fact that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would not be amongst them to give impetus to their campaign which no doubt is discouraging fact and a reality check for them.

The election campaign of PTI and MMA, however, will be in full swing once Imran Khan and top leaders of the religious alliance will land in the city.

A random survey conducted in NA-60 and NA-62, the constituencies where some strong candidates are facing each other, revealed those vying for the National Assembly, so far have been depending on performance of their party colleague who are contesting on seats for the provincial assembly.

Veteran politician Shaikh Rashid Ahmad who heads Awami Muslim League and also enjoys support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is set to give tough time his opponents Muhammad Hanif Abbasi of PML-N from NA-60 and Barrister Danyal Chaudhry from NA-62. Rashid is being more active then his rivals, move from place to the other on motorbikes of his supporters.

He might also be depending on performance of two PTI candidates Raja Rashid Hafeez (PP-16) and Ejaz Khan Jazi (PP-18) but he himself is working hard to muster support from voters.

Hanif Abbasi of PML-N who is in the field from NA-60 is not being seen in high spirit is depending mostly on Raja Muhammad Hanif, his party colleague competing from PP-17. Raja Hanif who won last two elections, this time, however, is facing some tough competition from Fiazul Hasan Chohan (PTI) and Raza Shah of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).