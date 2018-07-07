Topley to undergo back surgery

LONDON: Reece Topley, the Hampshire and England pacer, has been laid low by another stress fracture of the back and will miss the rest of the County season. The 24-year-old is also set to undergo a surgery next week.

The left-arm pacer, who has played 10 ODIs and six T20Is for England, has already sustained four stress fractures on the back. As a result of his persistent injuries, the former Essex pacer has played a mere two Championship matches in the last three seasons. The 24-year-old is also on a white-ball only contract this season.

Topley had returned to competitive cricket after recovering from a back injury in May this year. He took part in the ‘A’ tri-series, involving England Lions, India A and Windies A, where he picked up eight wickets in the competition. However, he was dropped from Hampshire’s side that won the final of the Royal London Cup versus Kent last month.