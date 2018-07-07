Shandur polo begins today

Agb APP

PESHAWAR: All arrangements have been finalised as the three-day polo festival is beginning at the world’s highest polo ground at Shandur in Chitral on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan will inaugurate the annual mega event.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Sports and Tourism Muhammad Rashid Khan will also attend the festival.

According to the organisers, a large number of foreign, domestic tourists and visitors will experience the battle between the true warriors on the world’s highest polo ground in Shandur. The polo teams of Chitral, Gilgit, Laspur and Ghizer are participating in the polo event. The Laspur polo team will face Ghizer on the first day of the gala while Chitral B and Gilgit B teams will face-off on the second day.

Besides other arrangements, the tourism department has also arranged transport service from Chitral to Shandur to facilitate the visitors.

The local cultures including music and Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan’s performing art would be displayed.

A tent village had been set up for providing boarding and lodging facilities to both foreign and domestic tourists.

The polo ground had been renovated and arrangements had been made for water and power supply, power generators, telephone, transport, media coverage, security and provision of other facilities.

The Shandur annual festival brings a great sense of contentment among the people of these districts.