Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

July 7, 2018

‘Pak boxers will perform in Asiad’

Our correspondentAg Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, President Pakistan Boxing Federation, hoped that boxers would put up their best efforts in earning laurels for the country in the Asian Games starting in Jakarta from August 18.

Khalid who visited the national training camp in Islamabad stressed upon the boxers to work harder in an effort to win medals. “Indeed a good draw would see Pakistan boxers gunning for medals in the Asian Games. I am delighted to know that boxers are training hard in an effort to perform well in Asian Games.”

