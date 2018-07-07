Kirk leads Creek LPGA with record-tying 62

LOS ANGELES: Defending champion Katherine Kirk bounced back from the worst round of her pro career with a sparkling 62 on Thursday to seize the first-round lead at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. “Golf is funny,” the Australian veteran said shortly after matching the course with her 10-under effort.

“When you’ve played it as long as I have professionally you realize some days will be good and some will be bad.”

Thursday was good from the get-go as Kirk opened with birdies at 10, 11 and 12 on the par-72 Thornberry Creek course in Oneida, Wisconsin, quickly putting her second-round 83 at last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship out of her mind. She birdied seven of her first nine holes, then birdied three more coming in, hitting 14 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation.

South Korea’s Kim Sei-Young carded a nine-under 63 that included six straight birdies on her back nine. Canada’s Brittany Marchand and American Megan Khang were tied for third on eight-under 64. Khang enjoyed the ideal scoring conditions and the aggressive approach they allowed.

“I definitely knew that the course was gettable,” she said. “Just last year I think the winning score was 22-under. Definitely with the amount of rain we got we knew that we could go after some pins.