PSB expected to earmark Rs120m for Asiad cotingent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is expected to earmark 120 million for the participation, boarding and lodging of the national contingent for the 18th Asian Games set to be held in Jakarta-Palembang (Indonesia) from August 18-September 2.

Mohammad Azam Dar, Deputy Director General Training PSB has confirmed to The News that the amount would be taken out from the first quarterly grant of the fiscal year 2018-19. “At this point of time participation in the 18th Asian Games is the most important challenging confronting to the PSB. We are planning to take out the required amount from the first quarterly grant which is expected to be with the PSB soon.”

He said that no separate amount has been earmarked for the Games. “Since participation in the Games is the important event coming up, we have to submit the required amount with the Asian Games organizers well within time. The submission date is July 13 and we have to comply with the given dates.”

Meanwhile, the PSB has already applied to release Rs 260 million quarterly grant from which the Asian Games expenditures would be deducted.

“This amount would be for boarding and lodging, dailies, souvenirs, uniform allowance, daily allowance, unforeseen amount and for damage deposit money.”

Another amount of Rs 88 million is being spent on the training and preparations of the different teams for the Asian Games. “The PSB has already earmarked Rs 88 million as camp expenditures on 25 sports which the PSB would sponsor. All other sports that are not affiliated with the PSB would be backed and supported by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).”

The PSB has agreed to sponsor and support 300 members from the 400-member contingent while the rest of 100 members would be looked after by their respective federations. “The PSB has yet to recognize football federation therefore Pakistan football team members along with other sports contingents will be looked after by their own respective federation. These also include some of those federations not affiliated either with PSB or with POA,” POA secretary said.

As many as 250 male athletes and 50 female athletes will be part of the Asian Games contingent with rest of around 100 would either be team or contingent officials.

“When we look into the formation of the contingent 300 male and female players will be accompanied by around 100 officials. These will include team and contingent officials,” Azam Dar said. Pakistan are to compete in 36 disciplines in all in the Games.