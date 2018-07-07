Sat July 07, 2018
World

AFP
July 7, 2018

Random House axes Islam book by disputed German author

BERLIN: Publishing giant Random House has declined to release a new book by controversial German author Thilo Sarrazin over fears it could whip up anti-Muslim hatred, Bild daily reported Friday. The dispute, which will be heard before a court in Munich on Monday, revolves around Sarrazin´s new book “Hostile Takeover — How Islam Hampers Progress and Threatens Society”. In 2010 Sarrazin, a former central banker, published the incendiary book “Germany Does Away With Itself”, arguing that undereducated Muslim migrants were making Germany “more stupid”. The volume became a runaway bestseller and is now seen as having helped pave the way for the anti-Islam Alternative for Germany party which entered parliament last year with nearly 100 deputies. The new book was to have hit shelves in late August and is billed as critical.

