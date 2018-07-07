Trump to meet May, Queen, visit Churchill’s birthplace

LONDON: US President Donald Trump will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II on a long-delayed trip to Britain next week that will also take him to Winston Churchill’s birthplace and Scotland, officials said on Friday.

“The prime minister has always said she wants to strike an ambitious trade deal with the US. Trade will be on the agenda,” May’s spokeswoman told a briefing.

Despite a series of diplomatic spats with Washington, Britain is keen to strike a free trade deal with the United States once it leaves the European Union next year.