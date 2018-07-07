CS visits PKLI

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani Friday visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and inquired the patients about the healt facilities being provided there.

He also inspected the under-construction area of the institute. The chief secretary said merit, transparency and honesty would have to be promoted for improving performance of the departments. He said that financial management was imperative for progress of any organisation, adding that system of internal and external audit should be strong. He said he had directed the administrative secretaries to adopt the open-door policy for resolving people’s problems. He said the administrative secretaries of health and education departments had been asked to pay visits to the hospitals and educational institutes regularly to ensure provision of best health and education facilities. PKLI head Dr Saeed Akhtar briefed the chief secretary and said latest medical facilities would be available to kidney and liver patients under one roof at PKLI. He said the poor and deserving people would be treated free of cost in the institute. He said the PKLI would be among the top institutes of the world as far as clinical research and healthcare facilities were concerned. The chief secretary was accompanied by Specialised Healthcare Secretary Saqib Zafar and Special Secretary Usman Moazam.