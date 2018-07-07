Hot weather forecast

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather was observed in the city here Friday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. They added that weak monsoon currents are still penetrating central parts of the country and a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country.

Met officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Malam Jabba 26mm, Kakul 18mm, Kohat 16mm, Pattan 12mm, Parachinar 10mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Mirkhni, Kalam, Lower Dir 02mm, Drosh 01mm, Bagrote 09mm, Gilgit 06mm, Gupis 04mm, Astore 01mm, Murree 07mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 02mm.