Man dies in police custody

LAHORE : A 35-year-old man was allegedly tortured to death by police in Shalimar area on Friday.

The victim identified as Imran was hailed from Mian Chunno. He was arrested by the police a day back.

Police claimed Imran was involved in many cases of theft and robbery and he might have died of cardiac seizure. Police shifted the body to morgue.

suicide: A 38-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in Lower Mall area on Friday.

Police said the deceased was identified as Umar Aftab. He had two wives and was depressed over domestic issues. On the day of incident, he locked himself up in a room and hanged himself to death. Yet in another incident, a 32-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in Green Town area. The deceased was identified as Hafiz Musadiq of Ichhara.

arrested: City Traffic police caught two touts from District Court Lahore on Friday and registered a case against them.

Lower Mall police have registered a case against the touts identified as Saleem Abbas and Ali. Both were allegedly involved in swindling citizens on the pretext of issuing driving license and depositing challan.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol held a general holdup and impounded 1,562 bikes on various traffic violations.

Punjab Highway Patrol teams also registered four cases against drug paddlers and 29 cases on various traffic violations including rash driving, road blocking and installation of poor gas cylinders.

IG: Inspector General Punjab has directed officers of the special branch in all the districts of the province to improve coordination with field teams to eradicate crimes.

He was chairing a meeting of high officials regarding the working of special branch at central police office here on Friday.

The IG stressed to launch new operations to eradicate crimes and anti-social activities. He said special branch should play the role during election days in order to ensure transparent elections in the province.

He said the use of information technology following the principles of community policing would help reducing the crime rate in the province.