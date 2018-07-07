Three bodies arrive from South Africa

Print Story
Our correspondent
LAHORE : The bodies of three youths, who were burnt in South Africa, reached Lahore on Friday. The deceased Riaz, Asif and Bilal belonged to Manawala and were burnt to death in South Africa on 02 July. Two victims Riaz and Asif were brothers.
