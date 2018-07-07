Plea against Asif, Bilawal dismissed

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed for not maintainable a petition seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their alleged violation of the Election Act, 2017.

A citizen, Syed Iqtidar Shah, had filed the petition pleading that the election law did not allow any political party to use election symbol of any other party.

However, he said Bilawal Bhutto used the symbol of PPP-Parliamentarian, headed by Mr Zardari, on the flags and manifesto of the PPP.

He said the act of the respondents was a violation of Section 215 (3) of the Election Act, 2017.

The petitioner asked the court to declare both Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto disqualified to contest the upcoming general election for violation of the election laws.

Through another petition, Mr Shah also asked the court to declare all candidates disqualified who failed to fill column “L” in the nomination papers, which required complete copy of passport.

He pleaded that most of the candidates had not provided complete details of their passport.

However, Justice Shahid Karim dismissed both petitions for being not maintainable.