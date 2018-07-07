Searching for glory

For a country whose people love sports with a passion, it is deeply unfortunate that Pakistan has not been able to build its own sporting infrastructure over the decades. For a country of 220 million people, the sixth largest population in the world, it has fared poorly at both the international and Asian levels, collecting one gold and four bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games held earlier this year in Australia. It is also worth keeping in view that these medals, including the gold won by wrestler Muhammad Inam, resulted essentially from individual efforts rather than a state system which promotes sport. Jamaica, the tiny Caribbean island of only 2.8 million, making up barely one percent of Pakistan’s population and wracked by poor governance and underdevelopment, collected seven gold medals, nine silvers and one bronze – largely as a consequence of its government’s long-term commitment to school sports. It is easy to dismiss sports as something of little priority for a nation faced with gigantic social, economic and political problems. However, sports play a huge part in building pride, developing patriotism and holding countries together. Certainly, Pakistan needs a sense of success and some element of joy in lives that are too often deprived of cheer.

Pakistan will be sending a large contingent of 397 athletes to the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. Sadly, however, we can expect at best only a very small haul of medals. This is all the more true since cricket, the sport in which Pakistan picked up the gold medal in the women’s event and the bronze in the men’s event in 2014, has been pulled out of the Asian Games menu. Pakistan also picked up a field hockey silver medal in 2014, but there is some question over whether it can beat this achievement with the national sport sliding steadily lower in terms of quality and its ability to compete at world level. There are other sports Pakistan will be taking part in, including athletics, boxing, squash, wushu, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, bridge, karate and others. But it can safely be said virtually none of these sports has been developed for our players in any organised fashion despite the vast talent that exists in our country and occasionally shines through. The failure to allocate resources for school level, club and district level sports deprives us of a base on which to build. At event after event, we have found that as a result of this flawed approach Pakistan’s millions of supporters, at home and at venues, have had only limited occasion to see their flag go up on the victory podium. All our governments need to work with the underfunded sporting federations and other bodies to improve facilities available for sports, develop expertise in coaching at all levels, and encourage sportsmen and women so that the country gets a chance to shine at such sporting events.