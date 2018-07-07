Time to think

Schools and colleges have failed to inculcate the capacity for critical thought among students. Academic proficiency is gauged through success in examinations. These exams require pupils to rote-learn concepts and regurgitate them without any scope for critique. Such practices stunt their intellectual capabilities and make it difficult for students to engage with complex ideas in a critical sense. There is a pressing need to do away with this mode of learning. Critical thinking is a useful skill that schools must engender without making any exception. But in a country like Pakistan, where three disparate education systems operate simultaneously, this seems to be an unrealistic goal. The government needs to introduce a more cohesive education policy that can allow students in all three systems to develop sounds critical abilities.

Arhum Butt

Karachi