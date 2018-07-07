Out on the streets

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the plight of employees of National Savings Organisation. Those who have been working in the institution for more than 30 years now are deprived of both promotion and increment. All employees are well educated and competent, and have been performing their duties efficiently. Although the institute comes under the banking sector, salaries and allowances paid to the employees are lower than the amount paid to bank employees.

Whenever the employees demanded decent pay scale, their voices were silenced by threatening employees that they will be transferred to far-flung areas. Now, large numbers of employees have taken to streets to protest against this injustice. The employees have vowed to remain out on the street until their genuine demands are listened to.

Imran

Dera Ismail Khan