Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Listen up voters

Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis will cast their vote to help Pakistan form a new government. We still have a large number of voters who haven’t decided for whom they will be casting vote.

x
Advertisement

Politicians from different parties are arranging political gatherings in an attempt to woo voters. It is important that people vote for candidates who are determined to put national interest before anything else.

Ahsan Abbas Shaikh

Hyderabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar