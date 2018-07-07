Listen up voters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis will cast their vote to help Pakistan form a new government. We still have a large number of voters who haven’t decided for whom they will be casting vote.
Politicians from different parties are arranging political gatherings in an attempt to woo voters. It is important that people vote for candidates who are determined to put national interest before anything else.
Ahsan Abbas Shaikh
Hyderabad
Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis will cast their vote to help Pakistan form a new government. We still have a large number of voters who haven’t decided for whom they will be casting vote.
Politicians from different parties are arranging political gatherings in an attempt to woo voters. It is important that people vote for candidates who are determined to put national interest before anything else.
Ahsan Abbas Shaikh
Hyderabad
Comments