After the explosion

The explosion of a low-standard PMT in Soldier Bazaar on Thursday (July 5) disturbed the daily activities of residents. Power remained out for at least 10 hours. It is disappointing to note that the KE authorities carried out the repair work at a slow pace. It took hours to draw the attention of the authorities to the matter.

Not everyone has UPS or generator at their homes. Long hours of power outage create a great deal of problems for residents. Had the explosion took place in some posh area, the KE authorities would have resolved the matter in a timely manner.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi