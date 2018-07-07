Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After the explosion

The explosion of a low-standard PMT in Soldier Bazaar on Thursday (July 5) disturbed the daily activities of residents. Power remained out for at least 10 hours. It is disappointing to note that the KE authorities carried out the repair work at a slow pace. It took hours to draw the attention of the authorities to the matter.

x
Advertisement

Not everyone has UPS or generator at their homes. Long hours of power outage create a great deal of problems for residents. Had the explosion took place in some posh area, the KE authorities would have resolved the matter in a timely manner.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar