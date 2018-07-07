Aisam, Rojer out of Wimbledon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Jean-Julien Rojer from the Netherlands lost in the second round of Wimbledon on Friday.
The ninth seed pair of Aisam and Rojer, ranked 36th and 11th, respectively, was beaten by the unseeded British pair of Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski 4-6, 4-6, 6-7(2).
