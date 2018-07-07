Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Aisam, Rojer out of Wimbledon

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Jean-Julien Rojer from the Netherlands lost in the second round of Wimbledon on Friday.

The ninth seed pair of Aisam and Rojer, ranked 36th and 11th, respectively, was beaten by the unseeded British pair of Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski 4-6, 4-6, 6-7(2).

