Maxwell powers Australia to T20 win over Zimbabwe

aHARARE: Glenn Maxwell paid tribute to coach Justin Langer after cracking 56 to help Australia beat Zimbabwe with a ball to spare in Harare on Friday.

Zimbabwe batted first and made 151 for nine wickets in their 20 overs, led by 63 from Solomon Mire.

In reply, Australia reached 154 when Matt Stoinis hit a boundary off the penultimate with five wickets down.

Australia’s middle order were made to graft early by Zimbabwe, who nipped out openers Aaron Finch and Alex Carey in the first five overs.

Australia took just 35 runs from the Powerplay and it wasn’t until Maxwell began to find the middle of his bat that they started to bring the scoring rate down.

Together, Maxwell and Travis Head, who made 48, put on 103 for the third wicket to steady Australia’s chase.

The pair seemed to have made the match safe for Australia, but Maxwell’s departure sparked a late fightback from the Zimbabweans.

They took three wickets in three overs after getting rid of Maxwell to take the game into the final over, but Stoinis lifted the penultimate delivery over square leg to seal the match.

The challenging total set by the Zimbabweans was thanks mainly to Mire, who made 63 off 52 balls. Together with PJ Moor he rebuilt the innings with a 64-run fourth wicket stand. Moor eventually fell for 30, chasing quick runs, but Mire brought up a 44-ball fifty in the 17th over.

Australia’s win in this dead rubber provides a welcome confidence boost ahead of their clash with number one ranked Pakistan in Sunday’s (tomorrow’s) final.

Score Board

Zimbabwe won toss

Zimbabwe

C Zhuwao c Carey b Stanlake 0

S F Mire b Tye 63

*H Masakadza b Richardson 13

T K Musakanda c Wildermuth b Stanlake 12

†P J Moor c Maddinson b Richardson 30

E Chigumbura c Richardson b Tye 2

M N Waller c Richardson b Tye 13

D T Tiripano run out 0

B Mavuta not out 6

W P Masakadza c Stoinis b Wildermuth 3

Extras (lb 1, w 8) 9

Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 151

Did not bat: B Muzarabani

Fall: 1-0, 2-21, 3-44, 4-112, 5-116, 6-141, 7-142, 8-142, 9-151

Bowling: Stanlake 4-1-21-2; Richardson 4-0-32-2; Stoinis 3-0-31-0; Agar 3-0-22-0; Tye 4-0-28-3; Wildermuth 2-0-16-1

Australia

*A J Finch c Musakanda b Masakadza 3

†A T Carey c sub (Murray) b Muzarabani 16

T M Head c Masakadza b Muzarabani 48

G J Maxwell c Chigumbura b Muzarabani 56

N J Maddinson c Muzarabani b Tiripano 2

M P Stoinis not out 12

A C Agar not out 5

Extras (lb 4, w 8) 12

Total (5 wickets, 19.5 overs) 154

Did not bat: J D Wildermuth, A J Tye, J A Richardson, B Stanlake

Fall: 1-15, 2-26, 3-129, 4-134, 5-139

Bowling: Masakadza 4-0-32-1; Muzarabani 4-0-21-3; Tiripano 3.5-0-27-1; Mire 2-0-17-0; Mavuta 4-0-33-0; Waller 2-0-20-0

Result: Australia won by 5 wickets

Man of the match: Andrew Tye (Australia)

T20I debut: B Mavuta (Zimbabwe) and J D Wildermuth (Australia)

Umpires: Jeremiah Matibiri and Russell Tiffin (Zimbabwe). TV Umpire: Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe). Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)